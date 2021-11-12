Activest Wealth Management Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,399,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 590,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.57. 28,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,423. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.