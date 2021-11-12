Activest Wealth Management Invests $123,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,470. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $118.23 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

