Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

TSLA stock traded down $19.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,044.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.66 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

