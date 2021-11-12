Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

