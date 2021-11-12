Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.60). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 4,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $801.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

