Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($3.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $20.54. 845,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,115,719. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after buying an additional 532,637 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American Airlines Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 202,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.