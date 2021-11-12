$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.08. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.65. 7,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

