Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $520.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

