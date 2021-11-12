Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $4.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings per share of $4.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $108.05. 26,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Lennar has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

