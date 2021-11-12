Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.21. 266,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

