Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.16 EPS

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.21. 266,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.