Canaccord Genuity Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.50. The company had a trading volume of 658,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.64. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

