CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.50.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 230,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.12 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.36.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

