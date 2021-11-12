CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.80.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$112.45. 110,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,238. CGI has a 1 year low of C$89.13 and a 1 year high of C$116.88. The stock has a market cap of C$27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

