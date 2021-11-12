RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.5-434.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.60 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.79. 26,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.37. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -184.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,858 shares of company stock worth $23,873,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

