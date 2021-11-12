Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.
Cineplex stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The stock has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
