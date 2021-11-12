Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The stock has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

