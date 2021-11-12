Aergo (AERGO) Market Cap Hits $79.13 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $79.13 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

