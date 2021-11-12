National Bankshares Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$22.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.79.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,974 shares of company stock worth $2,207,045.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

