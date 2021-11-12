Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.11.

Shares of TSE HOM.U remained flat at $C$17.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.20 and a 1 year high of C$17.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.21.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

