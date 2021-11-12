Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

TSE AFN traded up C$0.79 on Friday, reaching C$33.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,755. The firm has a market cap of C$634.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.00. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

