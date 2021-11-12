Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a C$13.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.70.

Shares of APR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.56. 11,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$529.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

