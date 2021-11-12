Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Achieves $379,073.43

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $379,073.43 and $20,698.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

