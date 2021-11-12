Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF stock traded up C$3.38 on Friday, hitting C$68.19. The company had a trading volume of 128,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,639. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.