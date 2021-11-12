Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.81. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

