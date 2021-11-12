10,153 Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

