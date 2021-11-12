Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,323 shares of company stock worth $14,526,512. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

