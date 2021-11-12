Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $267.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.18. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

