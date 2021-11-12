MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 44,893 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $61.00 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

