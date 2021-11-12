MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 87,337 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,337 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 7,589.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

