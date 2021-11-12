William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $12,108,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

