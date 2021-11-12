$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $89.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.