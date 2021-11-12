BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

