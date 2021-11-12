Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $306.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $295.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,640.13, a P/E/G ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $298.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

