Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan Acquires 3,415 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,252. The company has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

