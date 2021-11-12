Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Acquires £1,930.14 in Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) insider Kevin Davidson purchased 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.14 ($2,521.74).
Shares of NBB stock traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6.18 ($0.08). 32,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. Norman Broadbent plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.98 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.93.
