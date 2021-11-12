Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Acquires £1,930.14 in Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) insider Kevin Davidson purchased 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.14 ($2,521.74).

Shares of NBB stock traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6.18 ($0.08). 32,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. Norman Broadbent plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.98 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.93.

About Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, and leadership consulting and assessment, as well as coaching and talent management, mezzanine level search, and executive search solutions.

