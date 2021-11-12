Michael Descheneaux Sells 2,200 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIVB stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $736.69. 4,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $324.56 and a 52-week high of $762.95. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.79 and its 200-day moving average is $603.46.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.