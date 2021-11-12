Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.72.

STLC traded up C$1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$46.69. 203,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$15.64 and a 1 year high of C$51.09.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

