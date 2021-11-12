First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.88

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1,052.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after buying an additional 347,056 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

