Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.78 million.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.45. 7,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.37.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.