Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CPNG traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $26.90. 418,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Coupang has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coupang stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

