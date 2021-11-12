Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 4,057,141 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057,141 shares during the quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pinterest worth $78,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 607,587 shares of company stock valued at $32,945,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,276. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.