blooom inc. Purchases Shares of 13,050 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. 169,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.