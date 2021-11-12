Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,387. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.73 and a twelve month high of $432.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

