Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Kornit Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

KRNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.75. 11,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,061. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.78 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

