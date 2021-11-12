Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Stellantis worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,921,000 after purchasing an additional 296,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.49 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

