Marshall Wace LLP Has $38.02 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 288.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $335.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

