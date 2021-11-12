Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 57,189 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $40,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of INCY opened at $65.11 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

