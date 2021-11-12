Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,869 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $34,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

