Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $124,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $111,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

