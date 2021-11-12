Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.