DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRTT. Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 80,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $251,010.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

